Geld verdienen met podcasts blijkt lastiger dan gehoopt, en nu?

Het is en blijft een probleem in de industrie: met praatpodcasts kun je prima geld verdienen, maar de kosten van dure producties zijn bijna niet terug te verdienen middels advertenties.

Heel veel dank dat je ook in 2024 lid bent van mijn nieuwsbrief. Met de start van het nieuwe jaar ontving ik weer een factuur van honderden euro's van Ghost, die dienst die ik gebruik om mijn nieuwsbrief te versturen, en mede dankzij jou kan ik die betalen.

In deze editie wil ik het met je hebben over:

In 2023 kwam de podcastindustrie erachter dat het lastig is om geld te verdienen aan podcasts.

Zorgen over de toekomst van Google groeien bij uitgevers.

In 2023 kwam de podcastindustrie erachter dat het lastig is om geld te verdienen aan podcasts

2023 was geen best jaar voor de podcastmarkt. Op internationaal vlak in ieder geval. Heel veel podcastuitgevers ontsloegen vorig jaar mensen, zo somt The Verge op in een eindejaarsartikel:

Spotify went through three separate layoffs this year, laying off 2,300 people in total, including a sizable chunk of Spotify’s podcast workforce and executives. The company is now almost a third (27.5 percent) smaller than the 8,300-plus workforce it was only a year ago. The Swedish audio giant also killed off and absorbed the podcast companies it bought for nearly $400 million in 2019 (the podcast studios Gimlet and Parcast, and the hosting platform Anchor). SiriusXM laid off 475 employees across all divisions and sunset Stitcher, the podcast app it bought for $325 million in 2020. There were podcast job cuts at CNN, the Los Angeles Times, Malcolm Gladwell’s podcast studio Pushkin Industries, Vox Media (The Verge’s parent company), The Athletic, ESPN, TWiT, Sony Music, Barstool Sports, Futuro Media, Marvel Entertainment, PRX, iHeartMedia, and others.

The same public radio institutions that leaned into podcasts as a way to reach younger, more diverse audiences spent 2023 trimming their podcast divisions and canceling shows. NPR cut 10 percent of its workforce in order to make up for a $30 million gap in its budget, and it stopped production on Invisibilia, Louder than a Riot, Rough Translation, and Everyone & Their Mom. WNYC laid off 6 percent of its staff, with most cuts impacting their podcast vertical. It also canceled the podcasts More Perfect and La Brega, and gave the nearly decade-old podcast Death, Sex & Money until the end of the year to find a new home or source of funding. Southern California Public Radio, which owns the radio station LAist, eliminated 21 staff positions.